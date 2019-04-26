Dr. Maria Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Collado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Collado, MD
Dr. Maria Collado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Collado's Office Locations
Pediatric Care Physicians LLC2119 ROUTE 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 899-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Collado and so do my children, been going to her for over 16 years!
About Dr. Maria Collado, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1053340786
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale U Hosp&Med Ctr
- U Santo Tomas
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collado speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Collado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collado.
