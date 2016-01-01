Dr. Maria Colome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Colome, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Colome, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Colome works at
Locations
Kelsey Pharmacy1111 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 442-0000
Bayou City Dermatology3747 Westheimer Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (346) 327-7990
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 437-0400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Colome, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Colome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colome accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colome has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.