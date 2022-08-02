See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny.

Dr. Costantini-Ferrando works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ (Basking Ridge) in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA New Jersey - Englewood
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 320, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility

Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD
    About Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1861630451
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
    • Reproductive Endocrinology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.