Dr. Darland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Darland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Darland, MD
Dr. Maria Darland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Darland works at
Dr. Darland's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Central1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 413, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-3595
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Darland, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1346421351
Dr. Darland has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
