Dr. Maria Davila, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Davila, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Sahay Medical Group PC400 Garden City Plz Ste 111, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-3030
Renee R Lefland MD & Peter Deplas MD PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 220, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the best endocrinologist in Long Island
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.