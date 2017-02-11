Overview

Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Baccaro works at Central California Tms Center Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.