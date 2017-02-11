Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Baccaro works at
Locations
Central California Tms Center Inc.30 E River Park Pl W Ste 310, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-1867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Maria listens to me and takes me seriously when I voice my problems. Her treatment has given me my life back and I can't tell you enough how grateful I am that she is my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Baccaro works at
Dr. Baccaro speaks Spanish.
