Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD
Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL.
Dr. Dela Cruz works at
Dr. Dela Cruz's Office Locations
Midwest Child & Adolescent Spec Gr PC1310 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The kindest Doctor ever! She spent lots of time with us, answering all of our questions and her staff is so nice too. They are super busy, but I can see why!
About Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518921212
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dela Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.