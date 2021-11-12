Dr. Maria Demosthenous, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demosthenous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Demosthenous, DO
Overview
Dr. Maria Demosthenous, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.
Locations
Carl L Tishler Phd1776 E BROAD ST, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 254-5455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She worked with my son over several years during a difficult time in his life. She was exceptional- professional, compassionate, engaging, honest and very informative. He started when he was in his late teens and was reluctant to go but after one visit he was happy to have regular appointments. Without hesitation, I would recommend her for treatment!
About Dr. Maria Demosthenous, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992904064
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
