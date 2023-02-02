See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD

Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Center

Dr. De Sancho works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Sancho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Thinner Administration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730269374
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Sancho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Sancho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Sancho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Sancho works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. De Sancho’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. De Sancho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Sancho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Sancho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Sancho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

