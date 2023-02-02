Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Sancho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Center
Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The visit went extremely well. Everyone involved was caring, helpful and displayed due diligence. I felt comfortable and completely at ease in their presence. I am especially grateful for the extraordinary work and support rendered to myself and daughters by Dr DeSancho.vis a vis our blood disorder. I have absolute confidence in her treatment protocol. She goes out of her way to accommodate us.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1730269374
Dr. De Sancho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Sancho accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Sancho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Sancho speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. De Sancho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Sancho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Sancho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Sancho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.