Dr. Maria Descartes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Descartes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Descartes, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Descartes, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, San Juan, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Descartes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Descartes?
About Dr. Maria Descartes, MD
- Genetics
- English, Spanish
- 1841233988
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Descartes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Descartes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Descartes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Descartes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Descartes works at
Dr. Descartes speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Descartes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Descartes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Descartes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Descartes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.