Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD

Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz-Monero works at Jac Pharmacy & Surgical Supplies in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz-Monero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jac Pharmacy & Surgical Supplies
    9315 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 494-2916
  2. 2
    Junction Blvd Pediatric Assocs
    9317 Roosevelt Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 899-4302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious During Childbirth Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2021
    si le recomiendo, es una exelente Dra
    — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679633846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Brooklyn Hospital and Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Upr Humacao Y Cayey Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Monero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Monero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Monero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Monero works at Jac Pharmacy & Surgical Supplies in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Monero’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Monero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Monero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Monero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Monero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

