Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD
Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Jac Pharmacy & Surgical Supplies9315 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (917) 494-2916
Junction Blvd Pediatric Assocs9317 Roosevelt Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 899-4302
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
si le recomiendo, es una exelente Dra
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- The Brooklyn Hospital and Downstate Medical Center
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Upr Humacao Y Cayey Puerto Rico
Dr. Diaz-Monero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Monero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Monero speaks French and Spanish.
