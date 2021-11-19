Overview of Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD

Dr. Maria Diaz-Monero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz-Monero works at Jac Pharmacy & Surgical Supplies in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.