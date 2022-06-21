Dr. Doan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Doan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Doan, DPM
Dr. Maria Doan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, MI.
Dr. Doan works at
Dr. Doan's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital21230 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI 48091 Directions (586) 427-1000
-
2
Bazzi Podiatry7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 250, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 821-3338
-
3
Bazzi Podiatry20526 Plymouth Rd Ste A, Detroit, MI 48228 Directions (313) 273-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doan?
Dr. Maria Doan is an excellent podiatrist. She is professional, meticulous, compassionate, and thorough in her treatment and care of patients. She examines, analyses, and evaluates patients’ feet in order to provide each on with the best prognosis for them.
About Dr. Maria Doan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366827198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan works at
Dr. Doan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.