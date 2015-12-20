Dr. Maria Doherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Doherty, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Doherty, MD
Dr. Maria Doherty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Doherty's Office Locations
Maria D Doherty PA11525 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life as a child numerous times, curing my pneumonia. She is now my children's Doctor.
About Dr. Maria Doherty, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1982657193
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doherty works at
Dr. Doherty speaks Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.
