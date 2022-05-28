See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD

Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dolgovina works at ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dolgovina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Medical Care PLLC
    10124 Queens Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-8881
  2. 2
    Advanced Medical Care, Brooklyn
    1725 E 12th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 896-2286
  3. 3
    Advanced Medical Care Pllc
    1117 Brighton Beach Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Vertigo
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Vertigo
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 28, 2022
    Very friendly and careful.
    Alexa — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316107147
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
