Dr. Maria Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Dominguez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hematology-Oncology, Roger Williams Medical Center, Boston University, Boston MA
- Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, FL
- Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
