Dr. Maria Dongas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Dongas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from St. Louis University, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Centennial Neuroscience - Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 509, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 701-3830
Centennial Neuroscience330 23rd Ave N Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2399
Centennial Neuroscience - Dickson421 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 240-2375
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
A very attentive and responsive Doctor. I highly recommend Dr Dongas.
About Dr. Maria Dongas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Jose R. Reyes Memorial Med Center Philippines
- St. Louis University, College of Medicine
Dr. Dongas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dongas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dongas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dongas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dongas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dongas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dongas.
