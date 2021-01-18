See All Neurologists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Maria Dongas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maria Dongas, MD

Neurology
4.7 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Dongas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from St. Louis University, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Dongas works at Centennial Neuroscience - Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Neuroscience - Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 509, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 701-3830
  2. 2
    Centennial Neuroscience
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2399
  3. 3
    Centennial Neuroscience - Dickson
    421 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 240-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dongas?

    Jan 18, 2021
    A very attentive and responsive Doctor. I highly recommend Dr Dongas.
    Ray M Ables — Jan 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Dongas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Dongas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dongas to family and friends

    Dr. Dongas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dongas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Dongas, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Dongas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508854043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jose R. Reyes Memorial Med Center Philippines
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Dongas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dongas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dongas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dongas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dongas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dongas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dongas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dongas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dongas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dongas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Dongas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.