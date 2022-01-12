Dr. Maria Doucet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doucet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Doucet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Doucet, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Doucet works at
Locations
-
1
Doucet ENT4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 402, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 989-4453
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doucet was very knowledgeable and explained all of my care in ways I could understand. She was thorough and very personable. I would highly recommender her to all of my family and friends.
About Dr. Maria Doucet, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396714200
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Otolaryngic Allergy
- La State University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med
- California State Univeristy At Long Beach
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doucet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doucet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doucet works at
Dr. Doucet has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doucet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Doucet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doucet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doucet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doucet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.