Dr. Maria Duaban, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Maria Duaban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Duaban, MD
Dr. Maria Duaban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Duaban works at
Dr. Duaban's Office Locations
Maria Paz Duaban MD PC7711 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-3514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All 3 of my children see Dr Duaban and I have yet to complain. I love the fact that I can call her if I have any concerns with my children and if she is with a patient , she calls me right back . My kids love her and they feel very comfortable talking with her. I always recommend her to all my friends and relatives.
About Dr. Maria Duaban, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1740263466
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duaban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duaban accepts Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerihealth, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, First Health, Humana, and MultiPlan.
Dr. Duaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Duaban works at
Dr. Duaban speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duaban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duaban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.