Overview of Dr. Maria El Zoghby, MD

Dr. Maria El Zoghby, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. El Zoghby works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.