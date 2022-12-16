Dr. Maria Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Ellis, MD
Dr. Maria Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Hartford Office19 Woodland St Ste 31, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 728-1212
Woodland Anesthesiology Associates PC114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4097
Physicians for Womens Health LLC35 Nod Rd Ste 203, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 409-1540
Glastonbury Office31 Sycamore St Ste 105, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a more considerate and caring (and effective!) gynecologist. I cannot recommend her more.
About Dr. Maria Ellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992819817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

172 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
