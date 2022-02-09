Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Emerson, MD
Dr. Maria Emerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Obs-gyn of Rockland PC510 Route 304, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took all the time we needed - no sense of any rush or push for time. Very thoughtful. Great listener. Very gentle in all of her physical interactions, and in conversation as well. Very bright and immensely capable. Terrific.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Miscarriages and Ectopic Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
