Dr. Maria Emerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. Emerson works at Highland Medical OB Rockland Newcity in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Miscarriages and Ectopic Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.