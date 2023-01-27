Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ermitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Ermitano works at
Locations
-
1
Geist Center for Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, PC8150 Oaklandon Rd Ste 119, Indianapolis, IN 46236 Directions (317) 826-5440
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore Health Network
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ermitano?
Go once a month for shots. No complaints.
About Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962473694
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- University of Connecticut/Hartford Children's Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center/Schneider Children's Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ermitano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ermitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ermitano works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Ermitano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ermitano.
