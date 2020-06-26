Overview of Dr. Maria Escalona, MD

Dr. Maria Escalona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Escalona works at Gill Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group in Stockton, CA with other offices in Galt, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.