Dr. Maria Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Espinosa, MD
Dr. Maria Espinosa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa's Office Locations
Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Espinosa has helped me for over twelve years. The care she has provided me over that time is the reason I am still around after learning twelve years ago that with my cancer I should live about five to seven years.
About Dr. Maria Espinosa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1164411716
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- St Luke's Hosp
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.