Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espiritu-Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD
Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller's Office Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (732) 398-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espiritu-Fuller?
About Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215956982
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Espiritu-Fuller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller works at
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller speaks Spanish.
Dr. Espiritu-Fuller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espiritu-Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espiritu-Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espiritu-Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.