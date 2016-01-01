Overview of Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD

Dr. Maria Espiritu-Fuller, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Espiritu-Fuller works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.