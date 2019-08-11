Dr. Maria Falcon-Cantrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon-Cantrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Falcon-Cantrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Falcon-Cantrill, MD
Dr. Maria Falcon-Cantrill, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio
Dr. Falcon-Cantrill works at
Dr. Falcon-Cantrill's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7519Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Specialists of Texas - Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Laredo Clinic6801 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (210) 756-5849
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falcon is incredible! Her bedside manner and attention to detail is second-to-none. We have been involved with many oncologists throughout our journey dealing with our son’s Leukemia and Dr. Falcon is the best we’ve dealt with. We couldn’t possibly recommend her higher.
About Dr. Maria Falcon-Cantrill, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1972784239
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
