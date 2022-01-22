Overview

Dr. Maria Falcone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern



Dr. Falcone works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.