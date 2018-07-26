Overview of Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD

Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Famatigan works at WellMed in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.