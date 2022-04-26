Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Farooq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Farooq, MD
Dr. Maria Farooq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Farooq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Farooq's Office Locations
-
1
Ucf Health3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 266-3627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ucf Health9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farooq?
I first saw Dr. Farooq six weeks ago, and was extremely impressed by her warmth, empathy, and her excellent bedside manner. Prior to my appointment, I had sent in my records and was pleasantly surprised that Dr. Farooq had taken the time to review them. She listened patiently to, and responded in detail to all my concerns. Dr. Farooq was very thorough and made me feel as if I were her most important patient. That first day, I left Dr. Farooq's office feeling very confident that, under her care, I was in very good hands. As an added bonus, her office staff is just great! They are friendly, polite, and welcoming. I returned this afternoon for my six week follow-up visit and was treated just as wonderfully as I was during my initial visit. As soon as Dr. Farooq entered the room and noticed my list of questions, she wasted no time in addressing all my questions before discussing my test results. This is a very well run office and Dr. Farooq is a major blessing to her patients!
About Dr. Maria Farooq, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1346529088
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooq works at
Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farooq speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.