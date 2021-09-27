See All Psychiatrists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Maria Fernando, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maria Fernando, MD

Dr. Maria Fernando, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. 

Dr. Fernando works at Fernando MD & Associates LLC in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Binge Eating Disorder, Eating Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernando's Office Locations

    Fernando MD & Associates LLC
    231 N Shippen St Ste 21B, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 239-0320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD

Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 27, 2021
    I was in the mental health system for close to 20 years before seeing Dr. Fernando and Despina (therapist). Dr. Fernando was the best psychiatrist I have been involved with. She was the first doctor to review my initial diagnosis. My medication was addressed and changed substantially. I improved quickly. She us upfront and direct - in my experience her candor is a welcome asset to the field. She does set expectations quickly and as a patient I was expected to regard my treatment as important and as a priority. She is practical and attentive. I recommend her practice.
    P King — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Fernando, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194725994
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernando works at Fernando MD & Associates LLC in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fernando’s profile.

    Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Binge Eating Disorder, Eating Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

