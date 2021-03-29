Overview of Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD

Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Filopoulos works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.