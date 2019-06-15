Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD
Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando Downtown70 W Gore St Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8484
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Oviedo2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3080, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 565-2192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee Cancer Center2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing the best doctor in Orlando Florida period
About Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Kapampangan and Spanish
- 1003809435
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Medical Oncology St Luke'S Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Kapampangan and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
