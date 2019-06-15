Overview of Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD

Dr. Maria Regina Flores, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Oviedo, FL and Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.