Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Francis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Francis, DO
Dr. Maria Francis, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
New Lenox Office1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-3474Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She actually listened and addressed my concerns. Great doctor.
About Dr. Maria Francis, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871828780
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Chicago
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francis speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.