Overview

Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Frexes-Steed works at Maria Frexes-Steed MD in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.