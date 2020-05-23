See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Frexes-Steed works at Maria Frexes-Steed MD in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maria Frexes-Steed MD
    2004 Hayes St Ste 635, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 23, 2020
    THE BEST DOCTOR!!! Dr. Frexes is very intelligent and experienced in her specialties. She has bright eyes, nimble hands and most importantly a loving heart for her patients. She works hard and takes great care of us even during weekends. I am blessed to have Dr. Frexes as my doctor on a critical surgery. She saved my life. ^_^
    — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972581775
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frexes-Steed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frexes-Steed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frexes-Steed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frexes-Steed works at Maria Frexes-Steed MD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Frexes-Steed’s profile.

    Dr. Frexes-Steed has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frexes-Steed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frexes-Steed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frexes-Steed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frexes-Steed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frexes-Steed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

