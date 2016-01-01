Overview of Dr. Maria Galupo, MD

Dr. Maria Galupo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Galupo works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.