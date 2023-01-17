See All Dermatologists in Largo, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (50)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD is a Dermatologist in Largo, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Garcia Cardona works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo
    8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 348-3369
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clearwater
    26344 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6869

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982895298
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Cardona has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

