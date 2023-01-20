See All Pediatric Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Maria Garzon, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Garzon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Garzon works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Not only is Dr Garzon amazing with kids, she's just as amazing with parents. She made our 5 year old feel so comfortable and then took her time explaining everything to us.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Garzon, MD
    About Dr. Maria Garzon, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487754784
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Columbia Pres Babies Hospital
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
