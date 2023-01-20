Overview

Dr. Maria Garzon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Garzon works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.