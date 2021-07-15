See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Maria Gentile, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maria Gentile, DO

Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Gentile works at CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gentile's Office Locations

    CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc
    CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc
4901 W 38TH AVE, Denver, CO 80212
(303) 963-0913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Although I haven't seen Dr. Gentile in quite awhile due to insurance conflicts, I can say she is one of the best professionally and personally. She gets to know you as a person, as a patient, and her whole health philosophy is one that I'll never forget. I would highly recommend her!
    Annie Bilyeu — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Gentile, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326064353
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentile works at CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gentile’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

