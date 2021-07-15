Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gentile, DO
Overview of Dr. Maria Gentile, DO
Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile's Office Locations
CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc4901 W 38TH AVE, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0913
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?
Although I haven't seen Dr. Gentile in quite awhile due to insurance conflicts, I can say she is one of the best professionally and personally. She gets to know you as a person, as a patient, and her whole health philosophy is one that I'll never forget. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria Gentile, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1326064353
Education & Certifications
- Integrative Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.