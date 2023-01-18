Overview

Dr. Maria Georgsson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Georgsson works at Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.