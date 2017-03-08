Dr. Maria Gokey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gokey, MD
Dr. Maria Gokey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Rose City Pediatrics800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I have had a great experience with Dr. Gokey, she has taken very good care of my 18 month old and 6 month old. We are dedicated the time to go through what milestones they have done and which they need to be doing answers all my questions and makes sure that my girls are healthy. And if they are not she makes sure to find out what is going on by ordering tests and by constant follow up.
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962581629
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Gokey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gokey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gokey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gokey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gokey.
