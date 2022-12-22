See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD

Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Gonzalez-Bors works at Women Care Of Baldwin Park in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez-Bors' Office Locations

    Brenda M Barry MD
    930 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I'm a long time patient of Dr. Bors (26 years). She delivered both of my children and I don't think I could have done it without her. She's very caring, listens to your needs, funny and makes my yearly visit less stressful. I have never had any issues with her and would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Yadira — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457379125
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Cumberland Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Bors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Bors works at Women Care Of Baldwin Park in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Bors’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Bors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Bors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Bors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Bors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Bors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

