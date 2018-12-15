Overview of Dr. Maria Gorbovitsky, MD

Dr. Maria Gorbovitsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Gorbovitsky works at Maria L. Gorbovitsky MD PC in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.