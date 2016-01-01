Overview of Dr. Maria Gorelick, MD

Dr. Maria Gorelick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.



Dr. Gorelick works at Henderson Beh Hlth Yth Fam Serv in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.