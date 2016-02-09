Dr. Maria Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Greenwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Greenwald, MD
Dr. Maria Greenwald, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Greenwald's Office Locations
Maria W. Greenwald M. D.72855 Fred Waring Dr Ste A6, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible bed-side manner. Explains everything clearly. Extremely knowledgable about treatment opportunities. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria Greenwald, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003899758
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.