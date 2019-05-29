See All Neurosurgeons in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD

Neurosurgery
2.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD

Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Guglielmo works at Philip M. Trupiano DO Inc. in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Newport, RI, Providence, RI and Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guglielmo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philip M. Trupiano DO Inc.
    1351 S County Trl Bldg 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-6360
  2. 2
    Newport Hospital
    11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 845-1510
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9166
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Warwick Pain Associates LLC
    176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 203, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-4988
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Newport Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    May 29, 2019
    Dr makes you feel very comfortable with proposed procedures. Very light atmosphere in the office so there is no stress or tension
    — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, German
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    1063504512
    • 1063504512
    Education & Certifications

    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
