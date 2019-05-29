Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guglielmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD
Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Guglielmo works at
Dr. Guglielmo's Office Locations
-
1
Philip M. Trupiano DO Inc.1351 S County Trl Bldg 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-6360
-
2
Newport Hospital11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 845-1510
-
3
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9166Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Warwick Pain Associates LLC176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 203, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-4988Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Newport Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guglielmo?
Dr makes you feel very comfortable with proposed procedures. Very light atmosphere in the office so there is no stress or tension
About Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1063504512
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guglielmo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guglielmo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guglielmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guglielmo works at
Dr. Guglielmo speaks German.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglielmo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglielmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglielmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglielmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.