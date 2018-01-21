See All Pediatricians in Indio, CA
Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD

Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gutierrez-Go works at Valley Childrens Med Ctr Peds in Indio, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gutierrez-Go's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Childrens Med Ctr Peds
    80495 Us Highway 111, Indio, CA 92201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 347-2887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (25)
    About Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1669449773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
