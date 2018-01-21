Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez-Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD
Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gutierrez-Go works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gutierrez-Go's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Childrens Med Ctr Peds80495 Us Highway 111, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-2887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez-Go?
Very caring doctor and will listen to you and gives advises very well. She is the best doctor our kids have so far.
About Dr. Maria Gutierrez-Go, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1669449773
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez-Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez-Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez-Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez-Go works at
Dr. Gutierrez-Go speaks Tagalog.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez-Go. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez-Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez-Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez-Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.