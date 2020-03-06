Overview

Dr. Maria Hatara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Hatara works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.