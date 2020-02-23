Dr. Maria Hella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Hella, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Hella, MD
Dr. Maria Hella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Hella works at
Dr. Hella's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Neurology Inc1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-1041
-
2
Baptist Neurology Inc14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 224-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hella?
She’s the best neurologist I’ve encountered and took extra time to review medical concerns and provided a ton of insight to what was going on that no other physician had bother to do before
About Dr. Maria Hella, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003903949
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hella works at
Dr. Hella has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.