Dr. Maria Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients. Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling.
Dr. Maria Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr Hernandez was patient, compassionate and clinically talented. Everything that I would want from a Doctor. I am very pleased, and feel fortunate that she took the time to see me.
About Dr. Maria Hernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144471608
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.