Overview of Dr. Maria Herrera, MD

Dr. Maria Herrera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY UDAYANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Herrera works at Maria Alejandra Herrera MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Medley, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.